189 Indian fishermen released, arrive in Lahore

LAHORE: Around 189 fishermen from India released as a goodwill gesture from Karachi Malir Jail have reached Lahore Railway Station on Friday. They were arrested after they allegedly had violated the international sea borders. After their release, the fishermen were transported to Lahore Railway Station from Karachi Malir Jail through a train. Edhi Foundation bore the travel and other expenditures. Food arrangements for them were also made. They will be transported to Lahore Wagah Border through a special bus where they will be handed over to Border Security Force (BSF), Indian authorities.