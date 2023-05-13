Public schools to reopen today

LAHORE:While most of the private schools will observe Saturday as a weekly holiday, public schools across Punjab will reopen after the closure of three days on Saturday (today).

Similarly, colleges and universities would also reopen as the School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had issued their respective notifications vis a vis closure of educational institutions till May 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, no new dates have been announced to hold the remaining three papers of Secondary School (Class-9) Annual Examinations 2023. Talking to The News, District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore CEO Pervaiz Akhtar said that like the provincial metropolis, public and private schools (where Saturday is not a weekly day off) would reopen across all the districts of Punjab on Saturday (today). PPSC exams postponed Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday postponed Combined Competitive Examinations-2022 scheduled to be held w.e.f. May 16, 2023. In a press release, the PPSC observed that new dates will be announced shortly.

Iranian art workshop

The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with Khana-e-Farhang Iran organised an Iranian art workshop. The one-day workshop featured renowned Iranian artists, including Master Mahmoud Rahii Ahad, Master Muhammad Yazdani Nia, and Master Muhammad Jan Bakhshi, who generously shared their expertise in traditional and contemporary calligraphy and painting techniques with enthusiastic participants. Alhamra ED Muhammad Saleem Sagar praised the artists’ contributions.