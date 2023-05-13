Govt wouldn’t have waited for 14 months if it wanted to arrest Imran: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said PTI chief Imran Khan always insulted the judiciary and never followed the law.

In an interview with Sky News, she said Imran considered himself “untouchable and above the law” adding that he should be treated like an ordinary citizen.

She said there were allegations of corruption against the PTI chief and his arrest by the NAB was in accordance with the law and the government had nothing to do with it. To a question, the federal information minister said the government did not believe in political revenge and victimization.

“If we wanted to arrest or silence him, we would not have waited for 14 months,” she said.

In response to a question about Imran’s disqualification, the minister said, “Why would the government want to disqualify him? Why would any democratic government do this?”

However, she said Imran during his tenure arrested political leaders, put them in jails and tried to silence their voice.

To another question, Marriyum said after the issuance of a court order, it was his constitutional right to review or discuss the order. To another question, the minister said no peaceful citizen was on the streets during the last three days but armed groups and terrorists who damaged the state and public property.