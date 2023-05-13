‘Situation dangerously close to civil war’

KARACHI: Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has warned that the current situation has come dangerously close to a civil war in the country. The credibility of the institutions, including parliament, as well as of politics, has ended, he said on Friday.
“I have been drawing attention to this dangerous situation from the platform of Reimagining Pakistan,” said Khokhar, who parted ways with the Pakistan Peoples Party in December last year, weeks after stepping down as senator. The outspoken politician said Imran Khan, the Pakistan Democratic Movement and the establishment were all responsible for this situation in the country.To save Pakistan from becoming a failed state, he said, all parties have to sit together immediately.
