Polio campaign in 12 districts from 15th

LAHORE: The anti-polio campaign will begin in 12 districts of Punjab from May 15. The special drive will continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, and five days in Bhakkar, Layyah, DG Khan, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Sheikhupura. The provincial health authorities have set a target of immunising around 10.85 million children up to the age of five years with the deployment of about 84,000 polio workers during the campaign.
A meeting of the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication presided over by the chief secretary was held at the Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the upcoming campaign, here Friday.The chief secretary directed that the anti-polio campaign be made successful and special attention be paid to improving the micro plans for the coverage of the ‘missed children’.
