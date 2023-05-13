Families of slain teachers get compensation

PARACHINAR: The families of teachers, who were killed in a school in Tari Mangal area in Kurram district, were given compensation cheques as per the Shaheed Package on Friday.

Federal Minister Sajid Husssain Turi, families of slain teachers, office-bearers of teachers’ associations and officials of district administration attended the cheques distribution ceremony.

The families of slain teachers were given cheques for Rs 5.5 million each while the other victims were Rs1 million each.Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Husssain Turi said that legal action was being taken against the accused involved in the killing of innocent teachers of school in Tari Mangal area.He said that accused involved in such heinous crime should be dealt with an iron hand and no leniency would be shown to the perpetrators of crimes.