JI leader flays ‘dual standards’ of judiciary

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (I) provincial president Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Friday expressed concern over what he termed as “dual standards” of the judiciary.

“For Imran Khan, the courts get opened at midnight, while Hidayatur Rahman of Balochistan is not provided justice in daylight,” he said in a statement. Prof Ibrahiem Khan said that Maulana Hidayatur Rahman was picked up from jail, but the chief justice declined to grant him bail. On the other hand, Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the high court and the top judge declared his arrest illegal, he added.

The JI leader said that the dual standard and selective implementation of law was detrimental for the state and the system.He stressed that the jurists, generals and the rulers should make decisions in accordance with the divine laws.

The JI leader said that the law of the British rulers was still being implemented in the country. “The courts make decisions with those laws,” he added. According to the constitution, he said, the judiciary should make decisions as per Quran and Sunnah. He stressed that the Islamic system would have to be implemented to put things on the right track in the country.