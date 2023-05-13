Bara residents want properties back

BARA: Elders from various tribes in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district have asked the government to vacate the houses and other properties where security forces were deployed when militancy was at its peak in the area.

They said that peace was restored in Bara subdivision as a result of sacrifices by the security forces and local residents.Speaking at a meeting at Bar Qambarkhel, the elders including president of Bara Siyasi Ittehad and Tehreek Huqooq Qabail, Shah Faisal Afridi recalled that the security forces had established bunkers and check-posts in the houses and properties of locals in Bara and Tirah Maidan in the days when terrorist attacks were rampant.

They said these properties should be vacated and handed back to the owners as peace has been restored in the area.Shah Faisal said the tribal people are peaceful citizens and don’t want unrest, adding they are sometimes forced to protest due to the wrong official policies.