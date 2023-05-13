Bara residents want properties back

BARA: Elders from various tribes in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district have asked the government to vacate the houses and other properties where security forces were deployed when militancy was at its peak in the area.
They said that peace was restored in Bara subdivision as a result of sacrifices by the security forces and local residents.Speaking at a meeting at Bar Qambarkhel, the elders including president of Bara Siyasi Ittehad and Tehreek Huqooq Qabail, Shah Faisal Afridi recalled that the security forces had established bunkers and check-posts in the houses and properties of locals in Bara and Tirah Maidan in the days when terrorist attacks were rampant.
They said these properties should be vacated and handed back to the owners as peace has been restored in the area.Shah Faisal said the tribal people are peaceful citizens and don’t want unrest, adding they are sometimes forced to protest due to the wrong official policies.
KARACHI: Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has warned that the current situation has come dangerously close to a...
ISLAMABAD: Type-1 wild poliovirus has crippled a four-year child in Afghanistan, marking it the first case of polio in...
KARACHI: Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon chaired a meeting with the directors of the information...
NEW DELHI: The chairman of Pakistan cricket board is demanding his side’s World Cup games are moved out of host...
LAHORE: The anti-polio campaign will begin in 12 districts of Punjab from May 15. The special drive will continue for...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed presided over a full board meeting at Board of Revenue...