ANP seeks justice for victims of May 12 tragedy

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Friday that May 12, 2007 would be remembered as the darkest day in the history of Pakistan as innocent people were brutally killed on the streets of Karachi.

A statement released from the party headquarters Bacha Khan Markaz, he said that families of victims of the Karachi mayhem were still yearning for justice despite the fact that judges and lawyers were eyewitnesses to the whole gory incident.

He said that the reports of the special tribunal constituted by the Sindh High Court and Joint Investigation Team were yet to see light of the day despite passage of 16 long years.He said that innocent people were killed on the streets of Karachi to stop former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry from attending a reception hosted by the High Court Bar Association.

Paying rich tribute to the May 12 martyrs, said that almost 16 years had lapsed, but no concrete action had been taken at least to conduct a proper inquiry into the ugly incident in order to apprehend and punish the culprits to the satisfaction of affected people.

The ANP chief said in case such elements were not punished they could become a threat to the country. He said the people had rendered sacrifices for restoration of democracy and rule of law in the country.

He believed that a certain class was above the law and its people were being treated in a particular manner, which was a question mark for the judiciary and justice system in the country.He regretted that so-called justice and accountability were being done for political victimization, which had affected the entire justice system.

“All the bottlenecks in the dispensation of fair justice should be removed,” the nationalist leader suggested, adding that the partial attitude of higher judiciary had become a point of concern for those believing in rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution. He said his party would leave no stone unturned for maintenance of peace, strengthening of democracy, upholding of parliament and protection of the Constitution.