4 killed in Lower Dir road mishap

TIMERGARA: Four persons of a family, including two women, were killed and one injured when a vehicle fell into a ditch in Scha Meera area in Lower Dir on Friday.Police said a vehicle was on its way to Timergara when it plunged into the gorge in Socha Meera in Khal tehsil. As a result, two men and two women died on the spot while a child sustained injuries. The Injured child was shifted to the hospital in Timergara.
KARACHI: Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has warned that the current situation has come dangerously close to a...
ISLAMABAD: Type-1 wild poliovirus has crippled a four-year child in Afghanistan, marking it the first case of polio in...
KARACHI: Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon chaired a meeting with the directors of the information...
NEW DELHI: The chairman of Pakistan cricket board is demanding his side’s World Cup games are moved out of host...
LAHORE: The anti-polio campaign will begin in 12 districts of Punjab from May 15. The special drive will continue for...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed presided over a full board meeting at Board of Revenue...