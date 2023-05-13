4 killed in Lower Dir road mishap

TIMERGARA: Four persons of a family, including two women, were killed and one injured when a vehicle fell into a ditch in Scha Meera area in Lower Dir on Friday.Police said a vehicle was on its way to Timergara when it plunged into the gorge in Socha Meera in Khal tehsil. As a result, two men and two women died on the spot while a child sustained injuries. The Injured child was shifted to the hospital in Timergara.