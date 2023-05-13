Anti-encroachment operation in Shinkiari sought

MANSEHRA: The business community on Friday sought an anti-encroachment operation at Karakoram Highway in Shinkiari town and its suburbs. “The traffic mostly remains blocked on the KKH because of the concrete and temporary encroachments in the city and its suburbs, adversely affecting business and other activities,” Mazhar Bashir, the president of traders’ body in Shinkiari, told reporters. Flanked by a group of locals, he said though the National Highway Authority had served notices on encroachers in the city, no action could be taken against them owing to the political pressure. “The motorists, shoppers and passersby couldn’t move freely in bazaars owing to temporary and permanent encroachments,” he added.The president of the trader’s body said that the roads in the entire Shinkiari town had encroached, affecting daily life. Another trader, Niaz Mohammad Khan, said the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Baffa-Pakhal should initiate the operation as it had already served notices to encroachers.He said that bus terminals illegally running in the city and its suburbs were also creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic. “The TMA Baffa-Pakhal has not taken serious action to remove hurdles at KKH which intercept the smooth flow of traffic,” Niaz Khan said. He added that the traders had taken up the issue with the National Highway Authority and TMA Baffa-Pakhal many times but to no avail. Khan said that the business community and locals had planned to come onto the streets to register their protest if the NHA didn’t launch an anti-encroachment operation in the city and its suburbs shortly.