Wheat flour availability sought in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: People across the Mansehra district on Friday demanded the government to ensure uninterrupted wheat flour supply to local markets to curtail the soaring prices of the staple.

“The government should force the local millers to ensure the supply of the wheat flour in local markets prices jumped to a record high due to commodity’s shortage,” Zahir Khan Swati, chairman of Chajar Syedain village council, told reporters in Oghi.

Flanked by councillors of his village council, he said the people witnessed a sharp rise in prices of the commodity after the Punjab government imposed a ban on the transportation of wheat and flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The various varieties of wheat flour are being sold from Rs3,450 per 20-kilogram bag to Rs3,650, which is the highest price in the history of the district,” Swati said.He said local millers were taking advantage of the situation and stopped the wheat grinding to enhance the prices of flour further.

A councillor, Malik Nazeer, said the country had witnessed an all-time high inflation but now prices of the essential items such as wheat flour and pulses have jumped to a record high but the government had failed to bring them down.

He said the federal government supplies electricity to Punjab from Tarbela Dam built in KP, saying under the Constitution, Punjab should be made bound to lift the ban on wheat and flour movement to KP as it was unjustified.