Workers returning from Korea asked to apply for insurance

Islamabad:The Pakistani workers who recently returned to Korea without applying for departure guarantee insurance and return cost insurance can apply directly to the insurance company Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance to avail unclaimed insurance amount by preparing the required documents according to the procedures provided when returning home. According to the Korean embassy news release, the Pakistan EPS Centre (Director: Kim Ki-wook) provides long-term departure guarantee insurance and return cost insurance among workers who have returned to Korea after a period of stay (up to 4 years and 10 months) has expired after employment in Korea through the Employment Permit System (E9).

The system guides applicants to apply for dormant insurance which is inactive because workers have not received guaranteed severance insurance and cost return insurance. “Dormant insurance 3 years from the date of occurrence of the reason for payment of insurance money, the extinctive prescription has been completed, but the policyholders have not retrieved it, so the insurance money for departure maturity and return expenses is kept by the corporation,” the news release further said.

However, many of the subjects are not seeking dormant insurance money and it’s difficult to guide them individually because the address or contact information of many of the subjects has changed or is unclear.

In order to solve this problem, the EPS Centre with the cooperation of the sending country (OEC) posted the status of workers who are not collecting dormant insurance money on the homepage of the sending country (OEC).