International Day of Families to be marked on May 15

Islamabad:The International Day of Families will be celebrated across the world including Pakistan on Monday to highlight the importance of families, people, societies, and cultures around the world. International Day of Families promotes the importance of a healthy and well-balanced family. A wide range of events is organised at local, national and international levels. These include 1) workshops, seminars and policy meetings for public officials; 2) exhibitions and organised discussions to raise awareness of the annual theme; 3) educational sessions for children and young people; 4) and the launch of campaigns for public policies to strengthen and support family units. In some countries, tool kits are created to help people organize celebrations aimed at a particular section of the population, such as school children or young adults.