Red stickers to be pasted on dengue detection houses

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Friday directed the officials concerned to paste a Red sticker on houses from where dengue larvae were detected.
Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises. The DC said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent larvae spread.
He directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and their eradication and give special attention to high-risk Union Councils. He urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.
Islamabad:The International Parliamentary Convention advocated greater cooperation among world democracies to promote...
Islamabad:The 24th death anniversary of renowned poet Syed Zameer Jafri was observed here on Friday. Zameer Jafri was...
Islamabad:A project of translation and publication of classic and modern literature of Pakistan and China into Urdu...
Islamabad:Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital , Islamabad Medical and Dental College and Islamabad Nursing College ...
Islamabad:Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said that the role of business community is very important...
Islamabad:The Pakistani workers who recently returned to Korea without applying for departure guarantee insurance and...