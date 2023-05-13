Red stickers to be pasted on dengue detection houses

Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Friday directed the officials concerned to paste a Red sticker on houses from where dengue larvae were detected.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to register FIRs against commercial building owners if dengue larvae were found on their premises. The DC said the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent larvae spread.

He directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and their eradication and give special attention to high-risk Union Councils. He urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.