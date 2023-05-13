Governor lauds labourers’ role in economy’

LAHORE:A delegation led by PMLN Labour Wing Punjab President Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah called on Punjab Governor M Baligh ur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the labourers, who worked in the industries under difficult circumstances, are our true asset as they contributed a lot to the national economy. He said that the goals of sustainable economic and social development could not be achieved without giving rights to the working class.

The governor said that the government is well aware of the problems of the working class. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) government has always taken measures for the welfare of the workers and increased the minimum wages of the labourers, he said and added that the government has increased the monthly wages of the workers substantially this year as well.

PMLN Labour Wing Punjab president on this occasion said that the labour wing has always raised its voice for the rights of workers. General Secretary Ch Sajjad Ahmed Gujjar said that the government's initiative to increase the wages of the workers is commendable.