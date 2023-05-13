50 affiliated colleges faculty get capacity-building training

LAHORE:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan conducted the second cohort of capacity-building training programme for faculty of affiliated colleges of Lahore Division.

The three-day capacity building workshop was organised by the HEC in collaboration with Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab under the Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project. The workshop was conducted by the HEDP team at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, for faculty of 50 Affiliated Colleges of Lahore Division. The batch comprising 91 participants included more than 60 percent women. These included teachers from Lahore, Shahdara, Kasur, Pattoki, Phool Nagar, Chunian, Kot Rada Kishen, Mustafaabad, Kanganpur, Khudian Khas, Chhanga Manga, Muridke, Nankana Sahib, Narang Mandi, Shahkot, Sangla Hill, Bucheki and Sheikhupura. The training was comprised of 10 modules: a) Transition to Semester System; b) Semester System Planning & Management c) Academic Advisement & Career Progression; d) Use of Technology in Teaching e) Use of Technology in assessment f) Learning Assessment & Feedback; g) Quality in Learning h) Curriculum development i) Course Development; and j) Teaching Methodology: Andragogy and Pedagogy.

The activity is led by the Post-Secondary Education Reform Unit (PERU) team, a component of the project responsible for the execution and rollout of UEP, in close coordination with the Higher Education Departments (HEDs) of the government. The HEDP project is focused on supporting the tertiary education system composed of affiliated colleges in Pakistan and several initiatives of the project, including IT support, governance, capacity building and financial autonomy are aimed to support these institutions.

The training is an outcome of advocacy meetings held earlier with HED Punjab in which they have nominated 1,600 faculty members from 800 affiliated colleges, whose capacity will be enhanced in a phased approach. The training started with a pre-training test and was followed by an online post-test and feedback survey. The pre-test and post-test indicate that substantial value was added to the participants during the training. The participants appreciated the efforts of HEC and suggested the need for regular trainings for faculty and staff and closer collaboration between HED, HEC and affiliating universities.

Deputy Secretary HED Punjab Nadeem Asghar participated in the closing (certificate distribution) ceremony. In his remarks, he stressed effective coordination between federal and provincial bodies and the importance of such training for faculty development, especially those of affiliated colleges. He encouraged further collaboration between HED Punjab and HEDP/HEC Islamabad. Asad Khan, Programme Specialist, HEDP led the activity on behalf of HEC along with other members of the HEDP/ PERU team.