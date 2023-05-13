Politicians asked to resolve issues through talks

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has urged upon the politicians to resume negotiations to reach consensus on holding elections according to the Constitution and preventing further political instability.

Addressing a gathering on Friday, he said while the nation is being marred psychologically and physically due to rampant inflation, the politicians are engaged in meaningless confrontation for ego and mudslinging.

He said every arrest must be subject to the Constitution and law, and every citizen must comply with the lawful process to contest in the courts, no matter how high privileged position he enjoys.

While condemning the violent protest and arson by PTI workers in response to Imran Khan’s arrest, he said party leaderships are responsible for every movement by the rank and file under their discipline and they must train them to follow discipline and refrain from violence. He condemned the government crackdown on one political party. He said that all stakeholders should negotiate to resolve political issues. He suggested the PTI and PDM to resume negotiations to reach consensus on holding elections according to the Constitution and preventing further political instability.