Effective strategy to boost industrial growth: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer met with the industrialists and office-bearers of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The delegation informed about development works, ownership rights of plots, title change fees and other issues in small industrial estates in Gujranwala.

The minister said that the caretaker government was following an effective strategy to speed up the process of industrial development. All possible facilities were being given to industrialists for the promotion of business and industrial activities in the province. He added that the Punjab Chamber Coordination Committee has been fully mobilised for the speedy resolution of industrialists' problems. The problems of industrialists are my own; no effort will be spared to solve them, he said. SM Tanveer said that the doors of his office were open for industrialists and businessmen. He formed a committee to solve the problems related to the small industrial estates of Gujranwala. Action will be taken in light of the committee's recommendations.