‘Customer satisfaction SNGPL’s top priority’

LAHORE:Sui Northern Gas Pipelined Ltd (SNGPL) always attaches top priority to service delivery and customer satisfaction, said a spokesperson on Friday. SNGPL currently has more than 70 lakh customers and thus gas utility is the largest enterprise in terms of customer base. Despite having biggest network of customers, Sui Northern still holds the first rank in terms of redressal of complaints in all public sector institutions of the country on the citizen portal, he added. Sui Northern is always committed to providing the best service to its valued customers.