Biker hit to death

A 50-year-old bike-rider fell off the flyover and died after being hit by a speeding car near Model Town court. The victim was identified as Shahbaz, son of Akram. It was reported that a car hit the bike, after which he fell off the flyover and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the morgue. —
LAHORE:A delegation led by PMLN Labour Wing Punjab President Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah called on Punjab Governor M...
LAHORE:The Higher Education Commission Pakistan conducted the second cohort of capacity-building training programme...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has urged upon the politicians to resume negotiations to reach...
LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company is working tirelessly to ensure the exceptional cleanliness services in...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer met with the industrialists and...