 
close
Saturday May 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Biker hit to death

By Our Correspondent
May 13, 2023

A 50-year-old bike-rider fell off the flyover and died after being hit by a speeding car near Model Town court. The victim was identified as Shahbaz, son of Akram. It was reported that a car hit the bike, after which he fell off the flyover and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the morgue. —