Polio campaign in 12 districts from 15th

LAHORE:The anti-polio campaign will begin in 12 districts of Punjab from May 15. The special drive will continue for seven days in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, and five days in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Sheikhupura. The provincial health authorities have set a target of immunising around 10.85 million children up to the age of five years with the deployment of about 84,000 polio workers during the campaign.

A meeting of the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication presided over by the Punjab chief secretary was held at the Civil Secretariat to review the arrangements for the upcoming campaign, here on Friday.

The chief secretary directed that the anti-polio campaign be made successful and special attention be paid to improving the micro plans for the coverage of the ‘missed children’. He said that everyone needs to continue working with a national spirit for the complete eradication of polio. The chief secretary also issued instructions to the health department to review the human resource model.

Primary Health Secretary Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. The officials of the health department and representatives of international organisations working for polio eradication attended the meeting while deputy commissioners of the respective districts participated through a video link.