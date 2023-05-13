Fresh clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN: Fresh border clashes erupted on Friday between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, Yerevan said, a day after deadly fighting threatened to derail EU-led weekend peace talks between the Caucasus arch-foes.
Baku and Yerevan are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute over Azerbaijan´s Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh, over which they have fought two wars. On Friday morning, “Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk (eastern part of the state border) using UAVs,” the defence ministry in Yerevan said in a statement.
It said “two servicemen of the Armenian armed forces were wounded,” and one of them is in critical condition. Border clashes on Thursday left an Azerbaijani serviceman dead and four Armenian troops injured.
