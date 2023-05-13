UN refugee agency says 200,000 people have fled Sudan

GENEVA: Some 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting that erupted in mid-April, the UN said on Friday, also warning a factory producing life-saving treatments for malnourished children had burned down.

“As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety,” UN refugee agency spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva.

Another 700,000 people have also been displaced within Sudan since the fighting erupted on April 15, the UN´s migration agency said earlier this week. Nearly one month after the outbreak of the fighting that has killed more than 750 people and displaced hundreds of thousands, the two sides signed the agreement late on Thursday during talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

They have not yet agreed to a ceasefire in the thorny talks, but they did vow to protect civilians, and committed to let in badly needed humanitarian assistance after looting and attacks targeting aid in the impoverished country.

UN´s Sudan envoy, Volker Perthes, said the agreement was important since it marked “a mutual commitment”, even if it was only to adhere to international laws they should have been following anyway.

“I think it is a first step, it is an important first step,” he told reporters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan, hailing in particular that the sides had committed “continue talks” under US and Saudi mediation. “We expect these talks on ceasefire to start off again from today or from tomorrow.”