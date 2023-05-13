US Marine vet charged with manslaughter in New York subway death

NEW YORK: A US Marine veteran appeared in court on Friday on a manslaughter charge over the chokehold death of a mentally ill homeless man behaving erratically on New York City´s subway.

The death earlier this month of Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train, sparked outrage after it was caught on camera. It brought into sharp focus two burning issues in America´s biggest city -- mental illness among those living on the streets, and residents´ fears for their safety on the underground.

Daniel Penny was arraigned in the Manhattan criminal court after surrendering to police. The 24-year-old was charged with manslaughter in the second degree and released on bail. He did not enter a plea.

The charge accuses Penny of “recklessly” causing the death of 30-year-old Neely, but it stops short of saying he had intent to kill. If convicted, Penny could spend up to 15 years in prison. Attorney Lennon Edwards, representing Neely´s family, said Penny should have been charged with murder.

“We need a full cup of justice here,” he told reporters. Penny´s lawyers have said they are confident their client will be “fully absolved of any wrongdoing.”

“He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers. The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr Neely,” they said in a statement late Thursday carried by US media.