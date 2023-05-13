Protesters block motorway in Serbian capital after mass shootings

BELGRADE: Tens of thousands of demonstrators blocked a major motorway in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Friday to demand the resignation of top officials and curtailing violence in the media after two shootings that killed 17 people last week.
It was the second ´Serbia Against Violence” rally this week drawing thousands to the streets. Several opposition parties had called the protest after back-to-back shootings whose victims included eight students and a security guard in a Belgrade elementary school.
“I felt the need to come here because of my children and because I want to live in Serbia without violence,” Zdravko Jankovic, a 48-year-old activist, told AFP. The demonstrators want the government to revoke the broadcasting licences of television channels that promote violent content and ban pro-government newspapers which stir tensions by targeting political dissidents.
LOS ANGELES: A YouTuber pilot who bailed out midair and deliberately sent his plane crashing into the ground to...
YEREVAN: Fresh border clashes erupted on Friday between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, Yerevan said, a day after...
EL PASO, United States: The United States bolted tough new immigration policies into place on Friday, setting up an...
BANGKOK: Thai political parties made a last raucous push for votes at campaign rallies on Friday ahead of an election...
SITTWE, Myanmar: Tropical Cyclone Mocha has intensified to become “very dangerous”, the World Meteorological...
GENEVA: Some 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting that erupted in mid-April, the UN said on Friday,...