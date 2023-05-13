Protesters block motorway in Serbian capital after mass shootings

BELGRADE: Tens of thousands of demonstrators blocked a major motorway in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Friday to demand the resignation of top officials and curtailing violence in the media after two shootings that killed 17 people last week.

It was the second ´Serbia Against Violence” rally this week drawing thousands to the streets. Several opposition parties had called the protest after back-to-back shootings whose victims included eight students and a security guard in a Belgrade elementary school.

“I felt the need to come here because of my children and because I want to live in Serbia without violence,” Zdravko Jankovic, a 48-year-old activist, told AFP. The demonstrators want the government to revoke the broadcasting licences of television channels that promote violent content and ban pro-government newspapers which stir tensions by targeting political dissidents.