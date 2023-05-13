Philippine drug trafficking charge against Duterte critic dismissed

MANILA: Jailed Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima was acquitted on Friday on one of two remaining drug trafficking charges filed against her under the Rodrigo Duterte administration, court officials said, putting her a step closer to freedom.
De Lima, a former senator and justice minister, has been detained since February 2017 on charges she and human rights groups say were fabricated as payback for going after Duterte and his deadly war on drugs that left thousands dead.
About 50 supporters chanted “Free Leila Now” and “Junk the Fake Evidence” as they gathered outside the heavily guarded courtroom, which was off limits to the media. The former senator and justice minister, 63, and another defendant “are hereby acquitted of the crime charged on the ground of reasonable doubt,” said a written copy of the ruling released by regional trial court judge Abraham Alcantara.
LOS ANGELES: A YouTuber pilot who bailed out midair and deliberately sent his plane crashing into the ground to...
YEREVAN: Fresh border clashes erupted on Friday between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, Yerevan said, a day after...
EL PASO, United States: The United States bolted tough new immigration policies into place on Friday, setting up an...
BANGKOK: Thai political parties made a last raucous push for votes at campaign rallies on Friday ahead of an election...
SITTWE, Myanmar: Tropical Cyclone Mocha has intensified to become “very dangerous”, the World Meteorological...
GENEVA: Some 200,000 people have now fled Sudan to escape fighting that erupted in mid-April, the UN said on Friday,...