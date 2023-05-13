Philippine drug trafficking charge against Duterte critic dismissed

MANILA: Jailed Philippine human rights campaigner Leila de Lima was acquitted on Friday on one of two remaining drug trafficking charges filed against her under the Rodrigo Duterte administration, court officials said, putting her a step closer to freedom.

De Lima, a former senator and justice minister, has been detained since February 2017 on charges she and human rights groups say were fabricated as payback for going after Duterte and his deadly war on drugs that left thousands dead.

About 50 supporters chanted “Free Leila Now” and “Junk the Fake Evidence” as they gathered outside the heavily guarded courtroom, which was off limits to the media. The former senator and justice minister, 63, and another defendant “are hereby acquitted of the crime charged on the ground of reasonable doubt,” said a written copy of the ruling released by regional trial court judge Abraham Alcantara.