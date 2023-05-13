Portuguese parliament legalises euthanasia

LISBON: After a long battle, Portugal on Friday passed a law legalising euthanasia for people in great suffering and with incurable diseases, joining just a handful of countries around the world.

The issue has divided the deeply Catholic country and witnessed strong opposition from conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a devout churchgoer. Under its provisions, people aged over 18 will be allowed to request assistance in dying if they are terminally ill and in intolerable suffering.

It will only cover those suffering “lasting” and “unbearable” pain unless they are deemed not to be mentally fit to make such a decision. The law will only be applicable for nationals and legal residents and not extend to foreigners coming into the country to seek assisted suicide.

The euthanasia bill was approved by parliament four times in the last three years but sent back every time for a constitutional review due to opposition from the president.