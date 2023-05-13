Two pilots dead after Russian helicopter crashes in Crimea

MOSCOW: A Russian military helicopter crashed in Moscow-annexed Crimea during a training exercise on Friday killing both pilots, the defence ministry announced.

The preliminary finding was it was due to mechanical failure, the statement said. “Today, during a scheduled training flight in the Djankoi district in Crimea, an Mi-28 helicopter crashed,” it said, adding that the helicopter had not been carrying ammunition and there had been no damage on the ground. “The two pilots are dead,” it said.

The Mi-28 is a multi-task military helicopter capable of staging devastating attacks. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and used it as a launchpad for military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.