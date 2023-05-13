 
Saturday May 13, 2023
World

Iran frees two jailed French citizens: Paris

By AFP
May 13, 2023

PARIS: Iran on Friday released two French citizens jailed in separate cases, France said, urging Tehran to release four others still detained in the Islamic republic.

Bernard Phelan, who also holds Irish nationality, and Benjamin Briere were freed from their prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad and are “on their way to France”, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said.

There had been grave concerns about the health of both men, both of whom had been on hunger strikes to protest their conditions. President Emmanuel Macron added on Twitter: “Free, finally. Benjamin Briere and Bernard Phelan can reunite with their loved ones. It´s a relief”.