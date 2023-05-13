PSB trying to bring Issanaye as Pakistan volleyball coach

ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee headed by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) director general Shoaib Khoso Friday recommended hiring of Brazilian volleyball coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz for a period of one year.

The committee met here at the PSB Headquarters and discussed pros and cons of the fresh hiring in special context with the Asian Games and later for the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan in a year time.

The recommendation for his appointment has been forwarded to Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Ahmed Hanif Orakzai. “Once the secretary approves his hiring, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) will be free to invite him to start training. In the meeting held today, matters regarding hiring of Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires were discussed.

Since he is an experienced coach who has already trained leading international teams including Bahrain national team and Al Ain Club in the UAE, we feel it is the proper time for the federation to hire him. He has more than 15-year experience of training leading Brazilian clubs. We believe that he is capable of delivering and hopefully his association will benefit the Pakistan team which is one of the leading outfits in Asia,” a member of the committee said.

However, he added that job of the committee was to recommend his appointment for a period of one year. “The secretary IPC is the final authority to give go-ahead.” It is believed that the new hiring will be from June 1 after completion of all the required formalities.

“According to the laid down rules, we can only give $4,000 per month to the federation for hiring a well-versed coach. In case the coach demands more than this, the federation is responsible to make the required adjustment.”

The member of the committee, however, made it clear that hiring of foreign coaches are strictly associated with the team performance. “The PSB is more interested in performance of the team during foreign coach’s stay with the team.

“Initially coach’s tenure will be for one year and it would thereafter be extendable but for that the coach will have to prove his worth.”