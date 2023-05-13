Cycling training camp from May 15

LAHORE: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) plans to hold training camp for its top riders from May 15 to prepare for the Asian Road Cycling Championship slated to be held in Thailand in June.
The PCF chief Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that preparations have been completed for holding a training camp from May 15 to June 8 with the support of Pakistan Sports Board in Karachi.
He said that the selection was made on the basis of performances in the National Road Championship. He said that 15 cyclists have been selected for training. He said that the UCI’s qualified coaches will train the cyclists.
