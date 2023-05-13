Ancelotti to rest ‘tired’ players

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday he would rest "tired" players for Saturday´s Liga encounter with strugglers Getafe as his team prepares for their crunch Champions League semi-final meeting with Manchester City.

Madrid travel to England for next Wednesday´s second leg after this week´s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu ended in a 1-1 draw. Ancelotti listed Ballon d´Or winner Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba as walking wounded and doubtful starters against Getafe.