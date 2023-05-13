Training camp for Punjab swimmers started

Punjab athletes continued their superlative preparations for the National Games on the third day as per directives of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail.

Dozens of swimmers participated in a camp under the supervision of Chief Sports Consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti at Punjab International Swimming Complex Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that the swimming competitions of National Games will be organised at Punjab International Swimming Complex from May 26 to 28.