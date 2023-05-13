204 boxers to fight for top honours in National Games

LAHORE: The boxing event of the 34th National Games will begin at Ayub Stadium Quetta on Saturday (today).
The organisers told 'The News' that 56 entries in women boxing and 148 entries in men’s boxing have been received. The semi-finals will be conducted on May 18 with the finals to be held on May 19.
ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee headed by Pakistan Sports Board director general Shoaib Khoso Friday recommended...
SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi "will start"...
LAHORE: Lahore, which is the sports hub of the country, on Friday hosted the 34th National Games torch relay and...
SHANGHAI: China will next week host its first major international sports event since abandoning strict Covid rules,...
PHNOM PENH: Sprinters celebrated double dominance at the Southeast Asian Games on Friday as both men´s and women´s...
LAHORE: Pakistan Cycling Federation plans to hold training camp for its top riders from May 15 to prepare for the...