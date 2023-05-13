 
close
Saturday May 13, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

204 boxers to fight for top honours in National Games

By Our Correspondent
May 13, 2023

LAHORE: The boxing event of the 34th National Games will begin at Ayub Stadium Quetta on Saturday (today).

The organisers told 'The News' that 56 entries in women boxing and 148 entries in men’s boxing have been received. The semi-finals will be conducted on May 18 with the finals to be held on May 19.