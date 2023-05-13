Pakistan, India in BFAME seniors final

LAHORE: Pakistan and India reached the final of Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) championship in the senior event whereas both teams were dominating in the open category as well.
On Friday, Pakistan were leading UAE by six points in the semifinal of open category whereas India were up against Bangladesh. On the other hand, UAE were leading against Pakistan in the semifinal of women’s event whereas India were leading against Palestine in semifinal. In the mixed event, India and UAE qualified for the final. The championship in being held in Lahore and will end on Saturday (today).
ISLAMABAD: A three-member committee headed by Pakistan Sports Board director general Shoaib Khoso Friday recommended...
SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE, France: Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier confirmed Lionel Messi "will start"...
LAHORE: Lahore, which is the sports hub of the country, on Friday hosted the 34th National Games torch relay and...
SHANGHAI: China will next week host its first major international sports event since abandoning strict Covid rules,...
PHNOM PENH: Sprinters celebrated double dominance at the Southeast Asian Games on Friday as both men´s and women´s...
LAHORE: Pakistan Cycling Federation plans to hold training camp for its top riders from May 15 to prepare for the...