Army, Navy shooters set 16 national records

KARACHI: The shooters of Army and Navy made 16 national records during the 30th National Shooting Championship in Jhelum.

Army’s athletes broke 11 records while Navy’s shooters made five records in individual and team categories of different events. According to details, Navy’s Aqib Javed made a new record in the qualification round of Air Rifle event by scoring 630.5 points (old record 627.3 points).

In the junior category of the said event, Army’s Suleman Khan scored 627.8 points (old record 624.9 points) to create a new record in the qualification round. In the team category of Rapid Fire Pistol event, Navy scored 1716 points (old record 1715 points) to set a new record.

Navy’s Olympian Ghulam Mustafa Bashir made a new record with the score of 70 points (old record 64 points) in the final of RFP event. In the team category of Skeet Olympic event, Army set a new record with the score of 357 points (old record 345 points).

In the junior category of the said event, Army’s Imam Haroon set two new records with 122 points at the qualification stage and 55 points in the finals. Navy’s Aqib Latif set a new record with the score of 578 points in the qualification round of 3-Positon Rifle event while Navy’s team made a new record with the score of 1719 points in the said event.

Army’s Fatima Azhar set a new record with the score of 621.6 points (old record 620.5 points) in the qualification round of Air Rifle event for women while Army’s teams made a new record with the score of 1842.1 points (old record 1841.1 points) in the said event.

Army’s Kishmala Talat made two new records in the qualification rounds of Air Pistol for women and junior categories with the score of 578 points (old record 577 points). She set a new record in the final of the said event’s women category with the score of 237.4 points while Army’s team made a new record with the score of 1702 points (old record 1694 points) in the said event. Army’s team also set a new record with the score of 1735 points in the Center Fire Pistol event.