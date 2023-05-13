PFF NC chief keen to hold fair elections

LAHORE: The chief of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has expressed his strong desire to hold fair and transparent elections of the PFF, ensuring adherence to the PFF statutes.

Following persistent efforts by the NC, the elections process is set to commence within a matter of days, said Haroon Malik in a statement issued here on Friday. He stressed the impartiality of the Normalisation Committee, stating, "We have no favourites. We want free and fair elections to witness the genuine selection of a body that will effectively oversee the PFF affairs."

He revealed that the FIFA team is currently analysing club data through the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) platform which will also lead to fair and transparent elections of the national football body.

Reflecting on the challenging journey of the NC, Haroon emphasised keeping the country's law and order situation in view and also acknowledged the numerous crises and controversies, including ongoing court cases that have plagued the committee since July 2022.

However, he expressed gratitude for FIFA's unwavering support as they have pledged their full backing to the NC's pursuit of holding elections and stressed the utmost importance of upholding the Constitution. Haroon claimed that comprehensive support is being extended to the clubs to meet all statutory requirements, ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process.