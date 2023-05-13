Year’s third anti-polio drive in District South to begin on May 15

The third polio eradication campaign of this year will kick off in District South on May 15 and last till May 21, announced Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Murtaza Sheikh on Friday.

He made the announcement at his office during a meeting, which was also attended by the additional deputy commissioner, district health officers and other officials. Training of polio workers, micro programmes, media communication plans and issues related to security arrangements were discussed in the meeting.

The polio campaign will continue for a period of seven days until May 21. According to the details shared by the deputy commissioner’s office, health workers would make sure that they had met all targets of administering polio drops to children, like they did last year.

For the publicity and advocacy of the polio eradication programme, DC Sheikh said that they would run campaigns at shopping malls, schools and parks of District South and would also display banners.

The district administration and all the assistant commissioners have been tasked with holding meetings with the stakeholders in this regard. The DC stressed holding a proper advocacy programme for one week to eradicate polio. He also ordered resolving all problems to be faced during the campaign on an immediate basis so that the programme could not be hindered.

He said the private school administrations should be contacted to cooperate with the district administration in implementing the polio eradication programme.