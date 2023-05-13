Info secretary tells directors to strengthen ties with journalists

Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon chaired a meeting with the directors of the information department in the Committee Room on Friday, and emphasized the need for the directors to enhance the performance of their respective departments.

He specifically instructed the directors to prominently showcase the development projects of the Sindh government through various mediums such as print, electronic, and social media. The aim is to ensure that the public is well-informed about the government’s actions, including significant development initiatives undertaken for the welfare of the people, and this will facilitate effective awareness of ongoing projects, enabling the public to make better use of them, he said.

Memon also told the officers of the information department to strengthen relationships with journalists and media organisations. This collaboration, he said, would ensure timely dissemination of information regarding the government’s development endeavours to the public.

He also instructed the officers of the Directorate of Advertisements to ensure prompt payment of advertisement dues, saying that this would prevent any accumulation of dues, alleviating unnecessary burdens. He stressed the importance of teamwork among the officers in addressing issues promptly and efficiently.

The meeting was attended by Director Admin and Accounts Muhammad Yousif Kabooro, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi, Director Press Aziz Hakaro, Director Electronic Media Moizuddin Pirzada, Director Advertising Imtiaz Ali Joyo, Director Publications Mansoor Rajput, Director Planning and Development Fida Hussain Baladi, and other officers from the information department.