Two men awarded 17-year jail term for credit, debit card skimming

A special court (offences in banks) has handed down 17-year imprisonment each to two men in a nine-year-old case pertaining to fraudulent debit and credit card transactions.

Faisal Abdul Rasheed and Muhammad Sharif were found guilty of forging debit and credit cards and using them for fraudulent transactions at retailers and petrol pumps.

The judge announced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He awarded a collective sentence of 17 years’ imprisonment to both the convicts for offences punishable under sections of 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The convicts were told to pay a fine of Rs5.9 million each and on default they would have to under additional six-year imprisonment. Both the men, who were out bail, were taken into custody following the pronouncement of the judgement and remanded to the prison to serve out the sentences that shall run concurrently.

FIA Commercial Bank Circle’s Assistant Director (Legal) Muhammad Faisal stated that in Feb 2014, Syed Raza Abbas Zaidi, assistant manager at the Standard Chartered Bank Karachi’s Fraud Risk Management Unit, received a complaint from a customer about four point-of-sale-based (PoS) transactions from his debit card, after which its team rushed to the retail shop and retrieved CCTV footage.

After examination of the footage, he said it transpired that a debit card of another bank containing data of the customer was used for transactions, adding that the suspect’s name also appeared on the slip available with the retailer. Explaining the accused’s modus operandi, the prosecutor said they maintained accounts at different banks just to get debit/credit cards which they would not get activated but rather used for forgery for fraudulent transactions. They used to get new plastic cards issued on the pretext of their previous cards having lost, he added.

He said Rasheed disclosed that he got issued nine to eleven debit cards in his name from a private bank, and on his pointation, his accomplice Sharif was arrested and four forged cards were recovered from his possession.

“During the course of investigation, the analysis of debit/ credit card was made which confirmed that the cards were found tampered with/forged as the cards numbers and names are found different on magnetic stripe from embossed name and printed numbers on plastics,” the final charge sheet, a copy of which is available with The News, read. The accused caused a loss of approximately Rs4.3 million to the complainant bank from 2011 to 2014, it said and added they also caused Rs2.5 million worth of losses to other banks.

“Above acts of accused Faisal Abdul Rasheed and Muhammad Sharif and others constitute the offences of making/ preparing fake counterfeit debit/credit cards and using the said tampered with forged/fake cards as genuine for purpose of cheating at different merchants/outlets, thereby causing wrongful loss to complainant bank and other banks, hence committed schedule offences punishable U/S 420/468/471/109 PPC,” the challan said.