Robbers kill biryani shop employee, injure owner

A shop employee was killed and the owner wounded on Friday for offering resistance during a mugging bid at a biryani shop in the Tipu Sultan area on Friday.

People in the area, however, managed to catch one of the suspects. They subjected him to severe torture before police arrived at the scene and took him into custody. Meanwhile, six more people were injured in firing incidents in parts of the city.

Armed suspects on Friday entered the Qadri Biryani shop located within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station and started robbing people present there. They opened fire after the shop owner and an employee offered resistance. As a result, the owner was injured and the employee killed.

Hearing the sound of firing, people gathered and caught one of the robbers. He was severely beaten up by the crowd before a police team arrested him. The deceased shop employee, 50-year-old Azeem, son of Umar, and the injured owner were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The injured shop owner was identified as 50-year-old Fazal Muhammad, son of Abdul Ghafoor. According to SHO Imtiaz Ahmed, the deceased man worked as a shopkeeper. The arrested robber was identified as Irfan. Police said he had been seriously injured by the crowd and was not able to record his statement. A case has been registered.

Separately, two persons, 30-year-old Danish, son of Jameel, and 40-year-old Yasin, son of Abdul Qasim, were injured in a firing incident in Orangi Town within the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Initially, it was said that the two men were shot in a targeted attack, however, it was later revealed that the two were shot by robbers for offering resistance during mugging. Further investigations are under way.

A 50-year-old man, Muhammad Saeed Baig, son of Anwar Baig, was injured in a firing incident near Hub River Road within the limits of the Mochko police station. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid. In another similar incident, a 26-year-old youth, Zohaib, son of Sagheer, was injured in a firing incident that took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid near Korangi Crossing within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Separately, a 36-year-old man, Shaheer, son of Allah Dutta, was injured in a firing incident in Surjani Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man, Hanif, son of Haji Bashir, was shot and injured by unidentified persons over unexplained reasons within the Sacchal police’s remits. He was taken to the JPMC. Further investigations are under way.