CITY PULSE

The Unforgotten Moon
The Indus Valley School Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Rabbani, Abdullah Qureshi, Amna Rahman, Amra Khan, Faraz Aamer Khan, Natasha Malik, Nisha Hasan, Sahyr Sayed, Shehzil Malik, Shehzad Noor and Zainab Zulfiqar. Titled ‘The Unforgotten Moon: Liberating Art from Guantánamo Bay’, the show will run at the gallery until May 15. Contact 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Exploring Boundaries
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqeel Solangi, Hadia Moiz, Huma Mulji, Jamil Baloch, Masuma Halai Khwaja and Sahar Ansari. Titled ‘Exploring Boundaries’, the show will run at the gallery until May 22. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Studies In Integrated Facades
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Seema Nusrat. Titled ‘Studies In Integrated Facades’, the show will run at the gallery until May 18. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
If you think we live...
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Nazar-ul-Islam. Titled ‘If you think we live in the land of the free, you should try to be black like me’, the show will run at the gallery from May 16 to May 25. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
