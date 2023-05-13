Suspect who robbed Turkish national in Saddar arrested

Police on Friday arrested a suspect who had robbed a Turkish engineer in Karachi last month. Police uniforms were also found in the possession of the suspect, who was allegedly running a gang of criminals. According to the District South police, undercover officers had been keeping an eye on the group in the Saddar area.

On Friday, when two members of the group arrived in the area with the intention to commit crime, police gave a chase and an exchange of fire began in Lines Area. During the shootout, the police arrested one of the suspects while his accomplice escaped.

The police said the vehicle in which the suspects had been travelling was impounded after the exchange of fire. The suspects had deprived a Turkish citizen of Rs1,400,000 on Abdullah Haroon Road in the Saddar area on April 18.

The foreigner was walking towards a money exchange outlet after parking his car when the outlaws wearing police uniforms, on the pretext of checking his bag full of money, looted the cash and escaped.