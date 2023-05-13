Lawyers demand fresh probe into May 12 tragedy

Members of the legal fraternity on Friday demanded that the judiciary order a fresh probe into lawlessness that resulted in the killings of over 50 persons on May 12, 2007. They also demanded investigation into the law enforcement agencies’ failure to bring the culprits of May 12 tragedy to justice.

The demand came by the Sindh Bar Council (SBC), Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) and leaders of other bar associations in their general body meeting that was held at the SHCBA’s hall to commemorate the May 12 tragedy.

Adopting a resolution, lawyer leaders said that more than 50 people were killed on streets of Karachi to stop former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry from attending a reception hosted by the high court bar association.

They said that 16 years had passed but there had not been any concrete action by any organ of the state, including judiciary, to punish the culprits involved in the lawlessness of May 12. They lamented that no proper inquiry had been carried out into the crimes committed on the day.

They demanded that the judiciary order a fresh probe into the May 12 mayhem and identify those responsible for the bloodshed, besieging of the high court and districts courts of Karachi, attacks on lawyers and media, and allowing the perpetrators and facilitators to escape.

The SHCBA paid homage to the martyrs of the May 12 mayhem and demanded that all those responsible for making citizens of Karachi hostage on the day and killing more than 50 innocent persons, including Pervez Akthtar Kiyani advocate, be publicly tried.

The legal fraternity observed black day and boycotted court proceedings in Karachi on the call of the SBC and bar associations. The court working was affected due to the lawyers’ strike and judges heard urgent cases in their chambers.

Court proceedings were also boycotted in Hyderabad as the legal fraternity commemorated the May 12 mayhem.

Lawyers observed black day in all the courts of Hyderabad, including the Sindh High Court Circuit Bench, session courts, civil courts, anti-terrorism court and accountability court. As lawyers did not attend hearings, courts announced new dates.

Sindh Bar Council member Advocate Fazal Qadir Memon said on the occasion that May 12, 2007, was the darkest day in the country's history as a massacre was committed at the behest of military dictator Pervez Musharraf.