Man held on rape charges

The Site Super Highway Industrial Area police on Friday arrested a suspect on charges of rape. The arrest came following a complaint filed by a woman at the police station, prompting immediate action by law enforcement authorities.

According to SHO Faisal Jafri, the victim arrived at the police station and shared her harrowing experience. The police authorities apprehended the suspect, Imdad Ali, and registered an FIR.

The victim’s husband provided a statement to the police, sharing the details of the incident. He informed the authorities that his wife had left their house for some work when Imdad Ali, who happened to be present in the street, forcibly took her to his residence in Shahbaz Goth. The victim endured an hour-long ordeal of rape.

Labourer murdered

The mutilated body of a man was found within the jurisdiction of Sacchal police station on Friday. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Shakeel, was a labouer by profession and was allegedly killed by a fellow labourer during a fight. The suspect managed to escape the scene, leaving behind a scene of horror.

The body was recovered from a house in Ghazi Goth, located within the Sachal Police Station area. The police transported the victim’s body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. SHO Raja Tanveer stated that there were visible signs of torture on the deceased, and his throat had been slit with a knife.

During the initial investigation, it was learnt that Shakeel had engaged in a quarrel with his fellow labourer, leading to a violent altercation. The suspect allegedly killed Shakeel during the heated confrontation before fleeing the scene. The police collected crucial evidence from the crime scene, and statements from some workers who resided together in the quarters were recorded. The police assured that a comprehensive investigation was underway to bring the perpetrator to justice.