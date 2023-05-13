Senegal gets $1.9bn IMF loan

Dakar: International Monetary Fund staff have reached agreement with Senegal on financing facilities totalling about $1.9 billion, the Fund said in a statement. The deal is subject to approval by the IMF executive board, which is tentatively scheduled to consider it in mid-June.
Most of the money is a new 36-month financing arrangement under an Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility of over $1.5 billion. Policy priorities under that arrangement will include reducing debt vulnerabilities through fiscal consolidation, strengthening frameworks combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and delivering job-rich economic growth.
Financing under a Resilience and Sustainability Facility of about $327 million will support Senegal's climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives.
