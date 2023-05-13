ACCA, COLABS sign MoU

LAHORE: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and COLABS have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two organisations.

The MoU focuses on capacity building, knowledge sharing, and awareness on key themes such as financial capabilities, business planning, business valuation, financial modelling, business ethics, governance structures, and investment management.

The MoU lays the groundwork for cooperation between the two organisations to develop a calendar and organise joint or independent events and activities for respective stakeholders.

COLABS Founder and CEO Omar Shah and ACCA’s Head of Pakistan, Assad Hameed Khan signed the MoU, in the presence of senior management from both organisations.

Shah said, “The MoU with ACCA provides the guiding principles for various activities to enhance cooperation between ACCA and COLABS in building the financial capacity of COLAB’s partner organisations.

This includes the organisation of capacity building workshops and webinars to disseminate information about both organisations’ mandate and scope of activities. The MoU also includes awareness sessions for COLABS partner organisations on different programmes, such as the ACCA Approved employer programme and ACCA learning certificates.”

Hameed Khan highlighted that the partnership provides an outreach and opportunities platform for COLAB's partner organisations, not only to up skill but also to understand their professional role in contributing to the economy of Pakistan.