Gold falls Rs6,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs6,500 per tola on Friday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs230,800 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs5,573 to Rs197,874. Gold rates dropped by $33 to $2,005 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates fell by Rs300 to Rs2,800 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs257.21 to Rs2,400.54.