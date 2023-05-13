Insurmountable obstacles

LAHORE: The administration that we inherited after independence from the British Raj has continued to deteriorate over the years. It has ultimately landed us in the current situation.

None of the governments in the last 76 year could break the shackles of vested interests that are now so deeply entrenched in our socio-political system. Vested interest have made life unbearable for the masses. Now the public cannot endure the high cost of living and even higher cost of corruption for obtaining essential services that are their constitutional right.

The tolerance level to bad governance does differ from nation to nation. Some nations have a higher tolerance level than others, depending on factors such as cultural norms and historical experiences. In some countries, people have a tradition of protesting against bad governance, while in others, they may be more accustomed to accepting it as a fact of life. The Pakistani nation is fragmented and the poor are disgruntled by the politicians from across the political spectrum. All have been tested and none has delivered. They are confused.

They want to protest but they do not trust any political leadership. Sincere leadership would come from the downtrodden segments of the society. But the poor lack the resources to start a movement that could compel the rulers to go for transparent governance based on technology.

When they follow current political leadership, most of them end up in jails and are abandoned by the leaders and linger in jails. If agitation succeeds, the beneficiaries are the same politicians favouring the status quo.

Chances of success of any movement against bad governance depend on various factors, including the availability of resources, the unity of the people, the effectiveness of leadership, and the response of the government.

Successful movements tend to be led by charismatic leaders who are able to inspire and unite people towards a common cause. They are also usually well-funded, well-organised, and have multiple channels of communication to keep their followers informed and motivated.

In addition, the response of the government to protests and demonstrations can be a major factor in determining their success or failure. If the government responds with violence or repression, it can galvanise public opinion against them and strengthen the resolve of the protesters.

However, if the government is able to co-opt or appease the leaders of the movement, it can diffuse their momentum and weaken their support base. Overall, the success of any movement against bad governance is difficult to predict, as it depends on a complex interplay of factors.

However, history has shown that sustained and organised movements led by sincere leaders (which we lack) can bring about significant change, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.